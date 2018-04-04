Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

The prices of main precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on April 4, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 5.355 manats to 2270.061 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 3.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.1949 manats to 27.9679 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 19.448 manats to 1568.7345 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 1.8785 manats to 1582.8275 manats in the country.