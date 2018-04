KazPrime indicator value for April 4

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The KazPrime indicator did not change on April 4, 2018, compared to the previous trading day and amounted to 10.50 percent per annum, Kazakh Stock Exchange said in a message.

The indicator remains stable for 28 days.