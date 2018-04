Swiss pharmaceutical company opens office in Azerbaijan

2018-04-04 11:14 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Swiss pharmaceutical company Acino Pharma, has registered its representative office in Azerbaijan, Vergiler newspaper of Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry reported April 4.

The company’s address: 90A, Landmark III, Nizami Street, Sabail District, Baku, Azerbaijan.