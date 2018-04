Number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan increases

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan in the first three months of 2018 increased by 12.5 percent as compared to the same period of 2017, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said.

The minister noted that many tourists visited the country during the Novruz holiday.