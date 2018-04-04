Ankara, Paris to mull Turkey’s accession to EU

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ankara and Paris will discuss Turkey’s accession to the EU during the visit of Turkish Minister for EU Affairs and Chief Negotiator Omer Celik to France, the Turkish Ministry for EU Affairs told Trend April 4.

Celik will visit Paris April 4-5, according to the ministry.

“During his visit to France, Celik will also meet with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, as well as with Minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau," the ministry said.

Previously, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey doesn’t need the EU, nevertheless, the European Union must make a final decision on Ankara's membership in this structure as soon as possible.