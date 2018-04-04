AsstrA strengthens its position on US market (PHOTO)

2018-04-04 11:46 | www.trend.az | 2

As of January 2018, AsstrA offers door-to-door import and export of goods between the US, Europe and the CIS countries.

In order to serve the American logistics market, a special AsstrA USA operative group was created with 29 agents promoting and improving services offered on the transport corridors between Europe and USA.

AsstrA provides clients with import and export logistic services on 15 trade lanes involving the US. The company pays a great deal of attention to the air transport and maritime container transport of neutral, hazardous, and high-value cargoes.

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG had been operating on the US market before the establishment of the AsstrA USA branch. One of the company’s key clients there was the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC), from Russia.

AsstrA’s total turnover from the US market in 2017 amounted to approximately one million euros. By the end of 2018, the company is planning to triple its turnover there.

"We strive to expand the company's capabilities to service intercontinental destinations. 6.7% of the world's transport stream is between North America and Europe. That is why we see great opportunities for the company's development,” notes Vladislav Lagun, Head of the AsstrA USA branch. “The American market is very competitive, largely due to the considerable turnover of goods and the presence of heavyweight logistics service providers. Nevertheless, thanks to our established position on the international transport market in Europe and the CIS, as well as strong ties with experienced and professional agents in the USA, we can offer optimal door-to-door delivery services. A big advantage is also the expert knowledge of our sales specialists. AsstrA has a wide customer network in Europe and the CIS. AsstrA takes a unique approach to serving customers that, especially after a local office has been opened, will set us apart from homegrown American transport providers.”

In order to strengthen AsstrA’s position on the container transport market between the US, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, the company has begun a competitive analysis of other providers based in those countries. The development of a network of agents was planned for the beginning of 2019 in order to offer sea and air transport between Canada and the United States. According to the plans, AsstrA will be officially represented in the US by 2020.

About the company:

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG is an international transport and logistics holding company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. It has been operating in the sphere of logistics for more than 20 years. The company is represented in 16 countries of Europe, Asia and the CIS. It offers a whole entire range of services through a single logistics operator.



In particular, the company ensures international transportation by various types of transport, import and export support of any type of cargo, as well as cargo insurance "against all risks" in the most reputable insurance companies in Germany and Switzerland. The package also includes project logistics, trading, warehousing and customs services.