OSCE consulting Turkmenistan in fighting against extremism, radicalism threats

2018-04-04

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 4

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A seminar of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), dedicated to combating the threats of extremism and radicalism in the modern world, is being held in Ashgabat, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

Employees of several ministries and authorities of Turkmenistan, international experts, staff of the OSCE Secretariat and relevant structures from the US, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are invited to participate in the seminar.