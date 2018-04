Turkmen military doctrine of defensive nature - president

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 4

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan adheres to the principles of positive neutrality and strictly complies with the provisions of the military doctrine, which is of exclusively defensive nature, the Turkmen president, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Turkmen Armed Forces Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a session of the country’s State Security Council, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported April 4.