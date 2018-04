Baku Int’l Sea Trade Port receives new forklifts from China (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Baku International Sea Trade Port has received 34 forklifts from the China International Center for Economic and Technical Exchanges, Trend’s correspondent reported form the event dedicated to the presentation of the forklifts.