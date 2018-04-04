Azerbaijan to lower insurance rates on mortgage loans

2018-04-04

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijani insurance companies will lower the insurance rates on mortgage loans, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) said in a message April 4.

The agreement to lower insurance rates on mortgage loans was reached as part of the meeting of AIA Chairman Mustafa Abbasbayli with the leadership of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

“As part of the next meetings, concrete measures to be undertaken in connection with the agreement will be discussed,” the message said.