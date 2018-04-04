President Aliyev receives Palestinian FM (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Foreign Minister of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki.

The foreign minister extended greetings and best wishes of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to the head of state.

He stressed the importance of President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in OIC extraordinary summit on the issue of Al Quds in Istanbul, and thanked the head of state for support demonstrated at the event.

The Palestinian foreign minister noted the significance of the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement being held in Baku, and said he was pleased to attend the event.

President Aliyev emphasized the importance of al-Maliki’s participation in the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The head of state said the people of Azerbaijan have always stood by the state and people of Palestine, describing Azerbaijan’s participation in the OIC Summit in Istanbul as a sign of this solidarity.

President Aliyev thanked for greetings of Mahmoud Abbas, and asked the foreign minister to extend his greetings to the Palestinian president.

