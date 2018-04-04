OPEC daily basket price down

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $64.98 a barrel on Apr.3, as compared to $66.09 per barrel on Apr.2, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).