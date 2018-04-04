ADIF reveals compensation paid to Azerbaijani bank’s depositors

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

As of April 4, Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) paid compensations worth 45.5 million manats (1.7 manats = $1 on April 4) to the depositors of Azerbaijan’s DemirBank OJSC, the license of which was revoked in December 2017, the ADIF said in a message April 4.

The volume of compensated deposits in DemirBank totals 63.5 million manats, while the volume of uncompensated deposits amounts to 28.3 million manats.

DemirBank’s license was revoked Dec. 23, 2017. The Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) of Azerbaijan said the license was revoked due to a discrepancy between the total capital of the bank and the minimum capital requirement set for banks, adding that the adequacy ratio of the aggregate capital was lower than 3 percent stipulated by the legislation.