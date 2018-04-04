Russia's IBS launches IPO on Moscow Exchange

2018-04-04 13:38 | www.trend.az | 1

IBS IT Services plans an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange, it said on Wednesday, as it aims to tap Russia’s economic recovery and reviving domestic demand for information technology services, Reuters reports.

The shares, both new and existing, will be offered by the company as well as by shareholder IBS Holding, owned by

Anatoly Karachinskiy and Sergey Matsotskiy.

Sources told Reuters last month that the company was aiming to raise around $100 million via an IPO.

IBS did not describe the targeted size of the offering in a Wednesday statement announcing its intention to float.

The announcement comes a day after Russian poultry producer Cherkizovo (GCHE.MM) said it planned to sell new and existing shares on the Moscow Exchange.

A number of other Russian businesses are expected to follow suit, brushing off the risk of potential fallout from a recent diplomatic spat between Moscow and the West over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal, as well as the prospect of further sanctions.

The additional share issue is expected to be over 50 percent of the offering, IBS said. Citigroup (C.N) and Renaissance Capital are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.