U.S. industry body: China tariff on U.S. soybeans 'regrettable'

2018-04-04 13:39 | www.trend.az | 1

China’s decision to impose tariffs on imports of soybeans from the United States is ‘regrettable’ and ‘won’t solve the trade imbalance’, the China director of the U.S. Soybean Export Council said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

U.S. soybean futures fell more than 5 percent following the announcement. A Beijing-based soybean trader said there are growing concerns about the cancellation of previously purchased cargoes by the world’s top buyer of the oilseed.

Soybeans, the top U.S. agricultural export to China, were among the 106 U.S. products on which Beijing plans to impose an additional 25 percent in tariffs.

The U.S. is the second-biggest soybean supplier, after Brazil, to China, the world’s largest consumer of the bean.

The move had been expected by the U.S. soybean industry, China Director Zhang Xiaoping told Reuters, despite the Council, which represents American soybean producers, having done “everything” to prevent it.