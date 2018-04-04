The book dedicated to the April martyrs was presented at UNEC (PHOTO)

The presentation of the book “Our heroes are our blood memory” was made at UNEC.

The book compiled by the Social Community of “Alumni of Turkish Universities” and with the financial support of the Youth and Sport Ministry was dedicated to the memory of April martyrs.

The associated professor, prorector for work with students Saadat Gandilova noted that, the April fights demonstrated the strength of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the combat capability of the soldiers and officers, and the professionalism of the army.

He noted that two UNEC alumni Tural Dadashov and Mahir Mirzoyev were martyred heroically during the April fights, emphasized that the publication of such books as the “Our heroes are our blood memory” were of great importance in the growth of the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism.

The head of the Department of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Rauf Demirov spoke about the successful results of the April battles and stressed the historical significance of these battles. Was noted that, the April fights were the heroic history demonstrating the power of the Azerbaijani army.