Baku to host Global Forum of Young Leaders of Special Olympics Movement (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A memorandum on holding the Global Forum of Young Leaders of the Special Olympics Movement has been signed in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reported from the event.

The signing ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, President of Special Olympics Europe Eurasia David Evangelista, President of the Special Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Aliyev, MPs, and others.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Azad Rahimov said Azerbaijan is recognized in the world as a sporting country.

“I am proud to announce that the Global Forum of Young Leaders of the Special Olympics Movement will be held in Baku Sept. 24-28, 2018,” he said.

Story still developing

