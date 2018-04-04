Embassy: Four Russian diplomats leave Poland

Four Russian diplomats expelled from Poland as part of a coordinated move over the so-called Skripal case have left the country, Vladimir Alexandrov, a spokesman for the Russian Embassy, informed TASS on Wednesday.

"To comply with the Polish side’s demands, the diplomats declared personae non gratae by Poland left the country by midnight on April 3," he said.

On March 4, former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergei Skripal, 66, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and was later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found unconscious on a bench near the Maltings shopping center in Salisbury, the UK. Police said they had allegedly been exposed to a nerve agent.