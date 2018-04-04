Tehran committed to nuclear deal, says defense minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

The forces that undermine the agreements within the Iran nuclear deal will be responsible for negative consequences for the world’s security system, Iranian Defense Minister, Brigadier General Mohammad Amir Khatami said, RIA Novosti reported.

“The failure of the US and some of its Western partners to fulfill their obligations, their search for pretexts for non-fulfillment of these agreements can be assessed as a factor that is detrimental to the climate of confidence in the international arena. And while declaring Iran’s commitment to these agreements, as well as other commitments, I warn that the forces, led by the United States undermining these agreements, will be responsible for the negative consequences for the international order and the security system,” he said speaking at the Moscow International Security Conference.