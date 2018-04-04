Baku Int’l Sea Trade Port receives new equipment from China (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Baku International Sea Trade Port has received 34 units of equipment from the China International Center for Economic and Technical Exchanges, Trend’s correspondent reported form the event dedicated to the presentation of the equipment on April 4.

The equipment, the total cost of which is about $2 million, was transferred to the Port of Baku on the basis of an intergovernmental grant agreement signed between China and Azerbaijan.

The equipment includes 16 forklifts with carrying capacity from 1.5 to 20 tons, two 45-ton telescopic container loaders, three 30-ton trailers for tractors, one 220-ton crane and other equipment.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Abid Sharifov and Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wei Jinghua signed the acceptance certificate on new equipment.