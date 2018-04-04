US army experts hold seminar in Azerbaijan

Experts from the United States Army Europe (USAREUR) are holding a seminar titled "Military Decision Making Process (MDMP) in Peacekeeping Operations" in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message April 4.

During the event, the USAREUR experts will hold presentations on Military Decision Making Process within the context of its applicability to peacekeeping operations, and many other topics.

Servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army are attending the seminar which will last until April 5.

