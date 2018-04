Boeing shares fall after China announces tariffs on U.S. planes

Boeing shares tumbled 7.2 percent in pre-market trading after China hit back at U.S. tariffs, announcing a raft of duties on key U.S. imports including aircraft. Reuters reports.

According to Thomson Reuters data, shares in the aerospace firm last traded at 307 dollars, down from Tuesday’s closing price of 330.8 dollars.

