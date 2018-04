Israel's Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds

Israeli energy firm Delek Group said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its entire 15.3 percent stake in Faroe Petroleum PLC for 70.44 million pounds ($99.1 million) in cash, Reuters reports.

Delek said in a statement the deal will close within two business days. It did not name the buyer.

Delek will make a profit of 116 million shekels ($32.9 million) from the sale, of which 73 million shekels will be recorded in its 2018 financial results and the rest in 2017.