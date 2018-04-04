One person killed in fire in Moscow shopping mall

One person has been killed in a fire in the Persey Dlya Detey (Perseus for Children) children’s shopping mall in Moscow, the ambulance service told TASS.

"The victim evacuated from the burning facility has died in the ambulance. Efforts to save him have failed," the source said.

Three firefighters have been injured in the fire, said Ilya Denisov, head of the Main Directorate for Moscow at the Emergencies Ministry. "Three firefighters have been injured," he told reporters.

The blaze that scorched 80 square meters has been extinguished.