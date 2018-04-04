Baku may become major hub between Asia, Europe - Chinese envoy (UPDATE)

2018-04-04 15:23 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

China hopes that Baku will become a major hub between Asia and Europe, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wei Jinghua said at the presentation of the equipment handed over to the Baku International Sea Trade Port on April 4.

He stressed that regular mutual visits of the leadership of the two countries and signing of numerous documents determined the development of relations between China and Azerbaijan.

"China pays great attention to Azerbaijan's special advantages in the Eurasian transport hub. Thus, Chinese companies support cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of transport and logistics. The technology that was transferred to the Port of Baku will further increase Azerbaijan's capacity to receive cargoes and strengthen its role, as a trade and logistics center in the region," the ambassador said.

China hopes that Baku will soon become a major logistics hub on the route from Asia to Europe, he said.

"The Great Silk Road connected our peoples more than 2,000 years ago. After Azerbaijan regained the independence, our historical ties were restored, and now they are being strengthened within the framework of the" One Belt and One Road" project. Both countries support each other on all issues," said the ambassador.