Turkey to pay financial compensation to its servicemen in Afrin

2018-04-04

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria’s Afrin district will receive financial compensation, the Turkish media reported citing military sources on April 4.

Reportedly, the National Defense Ministry will pay financial compensation to the Turkish servicemen. However, the amount of compensation was not disclosed.

On March 18, Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists.