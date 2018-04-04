Kyrgyzstan, China cooperate in health sector

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Askarbek Shadiev met with the Chairman of the State Committee of Hygiene and Health of China Ma Xiaowei in Beijing, the press service of the Kyrgyz government said in a message.

Shadiev stressed that the Kyrgyz side intends to continue bilateral cooperation, in particular in matters of interaction in the field of traditional Chinese medicine, medical tourism and scientific research.