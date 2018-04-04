Representatives of KazTransOil fly to Batumi to negotiate with workers on strike

Members of the Board of KazTransOil JSC Oral Idyrisov and Zhaidarman Isakov flew to Batumi on April 4 to negotiate with the workers on strike of the Batumi Sea Port (BMP) and participate in the normalization of the BMP's operational work, press service of KazTransOil said in a message.

"KazTransOil JSC is in favor of resolving all issues within the legal framework of Georgia, in the territory of which the facility is located," the message said.