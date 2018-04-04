Turkey, Iran and Russia say to speed up efforts for 'calm' in Syria

The leaders of Turkey, Iran and Russia said on Wednesday they were determined to speed up efforts to ensure “calm on the ground” in Syria, and to protect civilians in “de-escalation areas”, according to a joint statement, Reuters reports.

The statement was posted on the website of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan at a summit in Ankara.

