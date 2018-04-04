Azerbaijan to present note of protest to France

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

Baku expresses its sharp protest to France, one of the co-chairing states of the OSCE Minsk Group, in connection with the visit of Ashot Gulyan, who presented himself as a representative of the illegal regime created by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, to this country, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend April 4.

