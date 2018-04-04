Over 30 PACE reps to observe presidential election in Azerbaijan

2018-04-04 17:42 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A 33-member delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), led by Viorel Riceard Badea (Romania, EPP/CD), will observe the presidential election in Azerbaijan on 11 April, alongside observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), said a message from PACE.

The delegation is due to meet candidates or their representatives, political party leaders and the Chair of the Central Election Commission, as well as holding round tables with representatives of civil society and the media, before observing the voting on 11 April.

The observers will present their preliminary conclusions at a joint press conference on April 12 in Baku.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news