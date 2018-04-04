Azerbaijani-Turkish relations develop on ascending line - Turkish MP

2018-04-04 17:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are at a very high level, and will continue to develop, Metin Kulunk, MP from the ruling Turkish Justice and Development Party for Istanbul, told Trend April 4.

Today, Azerbaijan has achieved serious success in all spheres, according to the MP.

He said that although Turkey has faced some external threats in recent years, and these threats still continue, the relations between Ankara and Baku have never been in the background amid these events.

"Along with cooperation in political, military and economic spheres, Turkey and Azerbaijan cooperate in many spheres and this relationship is intensifying. Let no one doubt that the strengthening of Azerbaijan means the strengthening of Turkey, " Kulunk said.

He further said that both states should further expand cooperation in various fields.

After gaining independence, Azerbaijan began to strengthen and develop more seriously, and Turkey has always supported Azerbaijan in this regard, Kulunk said.

"The role of the country's leadership in Azerbaijan's strengthening is indisputable. Today, Azerbaijan strengthens relations not only with neighboring countries, but also with the countries of the Far East. The country's government pursues a policy that serves the national interests, protects the interests of Azerbaijan on the world arena," the MP said.

Despite a number of problems that emerged after the independence, Azerbaijan tried to switch to a new economic model, and was able to achieve this at a high level.

"The signing of the "Contract of the Century " in 1994 can be shown as an illustrative example of the transition to a new economic model," he noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news