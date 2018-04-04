Rouhani: Syria’s territorial integrity must be respected (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani underlined that Syria’s territorial integrity must be respected.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Russian and Turkish counterparts Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

“We emphasize that the Syria’s territorial integrity, national sovereignty, unity, independence are the main goals that should be respected by all the parties,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani said that Iran, Russia and Turkey have the main role in establishing ceasefire in the crisis-hit country, the state-run IRINN TV reported April 4.

Meanwhile, he accused certain countries, including the US, of supporting terrorists groups in Syria.

The Iranian president reiterated that the Syrian crisis has no military solution, adding that fighting against terrorism should continue in Syria.

No country can determine the destiny and future of Syria, Rouhani added.

The negotiations between the Syrian sides should continue until achieving a solution, including the necessary amendments to the constitution and holding free and fair elections, he said.

Rouhani added that the involvement of foreigners in determining the type and form of the Syrian government would only result in continuation of the crisis.

Rouhani called his negotiations with Turkish and Russian presidents regarding the Syrian crisis constructive.

“We agreed to cooperate within the framework of the Astana talks’ results,” Rouhani said.

A trilateral summit of the presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani was held in Ankara today. The summit’s main topic was the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

