Russia urges all countries to invest in Syria’s restoration

2018-04-04 18:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Syria’s restoration is hardly possible without huge capital investments, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference following a three-way summit on the Syrian conflict on Wednesday, adding that Moscow urges all countries to join the process, TASS reports.

"Apart from political settlement it is necessary to make sure that people live in normal conditions, and nothing can be done without huge capital investments, particularly, from outside. We urge all countries of the world to be actively taking part in fact rather than in word," he said.