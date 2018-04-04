Putin says common sense must prevail in Skripal case

What Russia is waiting for is not apologies but the triumph of common sense in the Skripal case, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while answering questions following a trilateral meeting of the guarantor states of the Astana process for the promotion of Syrian settlement, TASS reports.

"We are not waiting for anything," he said, when asked if Russia wanted Britain to present formal apologies after failing to present any proof of Russia’s involvement in the Salisbury incident. "We are waiting for the common sense to prevail in the end and for no more harm to be caused to international relations, contrary to what we saw lately. This concerns not just the Skripal case. It concerns all other aspects of international relations as well."