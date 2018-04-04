U.S. makes decision on troops in Syria - intelligence chief

The U.S. intelligence chief said on Wednesday that a decision had been made on the future of American troops in war-torn Syria and the White House would make it public soon, Reuters reports.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the decision was reached at an “all hands on deck” National Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to “get out” of Syria but offered no timetable.

At the same time, Trump’s advisers warned of the hard work left to defeat Islamic State and stabilize areas recaptured from the hardline militant group.