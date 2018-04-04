Russia-backed nuclear power: draw a parallel between Iran, Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Ankara and Moscow have apparently taken major steps in improving once hostile ties as the Turkish and Russian leaders on Tuesday took part in a symbolic ceremony marking the construction of the Muslim nation’s first and long-awaited nuclear power plant.

“Turkey is a priority, very reliable partner for us. That concerns as well the adherence to our agreements on a range of large regional problems that we face and would like to be solved. I see no issues today that would hinder further development of the relations with the Republic of Turkey,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a joint press conference with Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on April 4.

The Akkuyu power plant in the Mediterranean coastal province of Mersin is estimated to cost $20 billion and meet 10 percent of Turkey's energy needs.

Iran’s footpath

Despite the fact that Erdogan and Putin exchanged warm words and the Russian leader expressed firm commitment to completing the nuclear power plant, many still remain skeptical of many aspects of the project.

It seems that Ankara is now following in Tehran’s footsteps as its atomic program reminds the experience of cooperation between Russia and Iran where the sides worked together for long years to bring Bushehr nuclear power plant on stream.

Iran’s 1,000-megawatt Bushehr plant, which was connected to the national grid only in September 2011, has a long history.

Germany’s Siemens was the first constructor of the project under the reign of the US-backed Pahlavi monarchy which was shut down following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The uncompleted project sustained major damages by Iraqi air strikes during the war between the two countries in the 1980s.

Later in 1990s Russian engineers took over the project but the launch was further delayed by disagreements between Tehran and Moscow as well as technical and political challenges.

Studies have suggested that international sanctions in addition to the expenses of construction, operation and research made Iran’s nuclear program astronomically costly.

The inauguration of Ankara’s Russian-backed project has also been postponed over the past several years and now Turkey is apparently seeking to join the world’s nuclear energy club but it remains unclear when it would really come online.

Although it is projected to inaugurate the first phase of the project in five years, neither the required technology transfer from Russia nor a construction completion date has been set.