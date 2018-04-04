Turkey, Russia intend to create field hospital in Syria - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Russia intend to establish a field hospital in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press-conference following the summit in Ankara on April 4.

A trilateral summit of the presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani, has kicked off in Ankara today.

The summit’s main topic is the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

Erdogan noted that the issue of creating bakeshops for Syrians was also discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I also propose to create settlements for Syrians on the territories liberated from terrorists," Erdogan said.

