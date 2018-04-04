Turkmen oil industry workers undergo training in Russia

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 4

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

The employees of the Turkmennebit (Turkmenoil) State Concern underwent training in the Tatneft Personnel Training Center, said a message posted on the Russian oil company's website.

The Tatneft Personnel Training Center trains and improves professional skills of workers and specialists in oil extraction industry.

"The partnership in oil and gas production between Tatneft and Turkmennebit allows Turkmen specialists to undergo training at the company's enterprises," the message said.

This is the fourth group from Turkmenistan, which is getting acquainted with the innovative processes of the company. This time Turkmennebit’s specialists were involved in the training entitled "Automation and Instrumentation of Oil and Gas Production Processes and Communication". The specialists studied the issues of automatic monitoring of production processes and measuring instruments, visited a number of oil and gas production facilities and service enterprises.