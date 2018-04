Cadets of Azerbaijan’s high military college carry out practical tasks (PHOTO/VIDEO)

2018-04-04 19:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

Intensive training of cadets of the Azerbaijan High Military College named after Heydar Aliyev in all specialties is carried out at specially equipped training range in line with the educational plan and program of the college, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message April 4.