Azerbaijani president receives UNWTO secretary general (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili on April 4.

President Aliyev congratulated Pololikashvili on his election to the post of UNWTO Secretary General and wished him every success in his work.

Emphasizing the successful traditional cooperation of Azerbaijan with the UNWTO, the head of state voiced hope that Pololikashvili's visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to further strengthening of the ties.

Saying that he is feeling pride in meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Pololikashvili expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's support to his activities and the structure he leads.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted with satisfaction the rapid development of tourism in Azerbaijan, the constant growth in number of foreign guests coming to the country, the extensive work carried out to create a high-level infrastructure for the development of tourism in Baku and regions, and exchanged views on the cooperation prospects.

