President Aliyev receives Jordanian ICT minister (UPDATE)

2018-04-04 20:04 | www.trend.az | 2

(Details added 16:41)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today received Mohammad Momani, Minister of Information and Communications Technology of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Momani conveyed greetings and best wishes of King Abdullah II to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan. The guest noted that Jordan has a great respect for leadership of President Aliyev, for Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people.

The minister said that Jordan follows with interest the success achieved by Azerbaijan, and noted that Azerbaijan is an exemplary country that hosts important international events.

Noting that personal friendly relations between the King of Jordan and the President of Azerbaijan play a big role in the bilateral relations of the two countries, Momani said that the King of Jordan gave instructions to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in both political and economic spheres.

The Jordanian minister, highly appreciating Azerbaijan's holding the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement, expressed gratitude for the invitation to this event.

Expressing gratitude for the kind words, President Aliyev stressed that personal friendship with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein contributed to the development of the relations between the two countries.

The head of state said that Jordan is a friendly country for Azerbaijan, and noted that the two countries have good relations in the political sphere.

President Aliyev further stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in the economic sphere, including increasing the trade turnover and using investment opportunities.

Praising the fact that Azerbaijan has become a venue for important international events, President Ilham Aliyev noted the significance of the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Alignment Movement. The head of state expressed his confidence that Azerbaijan's chairmanship at the NAM in the years to come will see successful cooperation on the issues that interest both countries.

President Aliyev thanked for King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein`s greetings, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the King of Jordan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news