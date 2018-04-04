President: Azerbaijan plans to take additional steps to further facilitate visa regime with UAE (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Anwar Gargash on April 4.

Minister of State Anwar Gargash extended greetings of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Aliyev.

Stressing the importance of the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement being held in Baku, Gargash recalled with satisfaction his previous meeting with the Azerbaijani president.

Touching upon bilateral ties between the two countries, the UAE minister of state for foreign affairs hailed the visa facilitation for tourists traveling to Azerbaijan, adding that it gives great impetus to increasing the number of UAE tourists visiting the country.

President Aliyev underlined the significance of Gargash`s participation in the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement being held in Baku.

The Azerbaijani president said that bilateral relations between the two countries are developing successfully, and noted with satisfaction that the number of UAE tourists visiting Azerbaijan are increasing year by year.

Touching upon the work to develop the tourism sphere in Azerbaijan, President Aliyev said that additional steps are expected to be taken for even further visa facilitation.

The Azerbaijani president stressed the importance of UAE tourists’ visit not only to Baku, but also regions of the country.

They exchanged views over the issues related to the development of cooperation between the two countries in a variety of fields.

President Aliyev thanked for Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan`s greetings, and asked Gargash to extend his greetings to the president of the United Arab Emirates.

