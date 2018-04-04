CIS observation mission staff head visits Azerbaijani prosecutor general's office

2018-04-04

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov met with Head of Staff of the CIS observation mission Evgeny Sloboda, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a message.

Stressing the work carried out in Azerbaijan to ensure the free expression of the voters’ will, holding of election in conditions of democracy and transparency, Garalov updated Sloboda about the tasks facing the prosecutor's bodies in connection with the violation of the electoral legislation.

During the meeting it was stressed that a working group was set up to immediately investigate information of a criminal nature on violations in the electoral process received by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Speaking about the importance of the meetings held in Azerbaijan, Sloboda stressed that all conditions were created in the country to hold the election.

He said that the professionalism of members of district election commissions has improved compared to the previous election.

Along with the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission, Sloboda appreciated the efforts of the prosecution bodies in the field of enlightenment.

The sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

