Foreign media to be invited to Lavrov’s meeting with expelled Russian diplomats soon

2018-04-04 20:26 | www.trend.az | 2

Russian Foreign Ministry will invite the media to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s forthcoming meeting with the diplomats expelled from Western countries recently in order to shatter all speculations regarding their work and the reasons why they had been declared personae non gratae, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"In the near future - we will discuss a date a little bit later - the foreign minister will meet with these diplomats. We will invite the media and make the meeting open to the maximum extent to ensure there should be no speculations," she said.

