Israel Airports Authority bans anti-gender discrimination ads

2018-04-04 20:30 | www.trend.az | 2

The Reform movement's billboards told women that they cannot be forced to move airplane seats because ultra-Orthodox men won't sit next to them, Globes reports.

The Israel Airports Authority (IAA) has banned an ad telling women that they cannot be forced to move airplane seats because a Haredi (ultra-orthodox Jewish) man won't sit next to them. The billboard, which said, "Ladies please take your seat and keep it," was prepared by the Reform movement's Israel Religious Action Center (IRAC) for the Passover holiday when Ben Gurion airport is at its busiest. The ad explained, "Requiring a passenger to switch seats because of their gender is illegal. A flight attendant may not force you to switch seats to avoid mixed seating."

However, four days before the holiday the IAA told IRAC that the ad would not be displayed because it was part of a divisive political debate.

IRAC executive director Anat Hoffman told "The Guardian" that asking female passengers to switch seats is discriminatory, dehumanizing, and illegal.