Ticket voucher exchange process for 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix opens

2018-04-04 20:31 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC) is pleased to announce that Azerbaijan Grand Prix ticketholders will be able to exchange their ticket vouchers for actual tickets starting from April 3. The process will continue until April 29th.

Ticketholders are asked to bring their national identity card and printed e-voucher with them to get their tickets. Only the person whose name is on the voucher can exchange it for a ticket. General ticket sales are continuing at city box offices and online.

Online ticket vouchers should be exchanged for an actual ticket before the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starts. Access to the race area with ticket vouchers will not be permitted.