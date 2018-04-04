Shares of U.S. exporters fall as China retaliates on tariffs

2018-04-04 20:34 | www.trend.az | 2

Shares in U.S. exporters of everything from planes to tractors fell on Wednesday after China retaliated against the Trump administration’s tariff plans by proposing duties on key U.S. imports including soybeans, planes, cars, beef and chemicals, Reuters reports.

China was hitting back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods with similar tariffs on U.S. goods even as Trump said the country is “not in a trade war with China.”

Industrial stocks appeared to be the hardest hit. Shares in U.S. aerospace giant Boeing Co were last down 3.3 percent making it the biggest drag on the Dow though it was not immediately clear how much the tariffs would affect Boeing’s newer products. The United States exported $15 billion of aircraft to China in 2016, ranking it equally with agricultural products like soybeans, according U.S. trade data.

Agricultural machinery maker Deere & Co was down 4.0 percent and DowDuPont Inc was down1.3 percent.

“Everybody knew they were going to retaliate. The question was how strong of a retaliation. Today’s move clearly shows that they mean business,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments in New York.

Investors in the S&P 500’s technology sector .SPLRCT were also rattled since it has the biggest revenue exposure to China out of the benchmark’s 11 major sectors. Chipmakers such as Nvidia Corp, with a 3.0 percent drop, and Intel Corp, with a 2.1 percent decline, were among the biggest percentage losers in that sector.