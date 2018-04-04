President Aliyev receives Indian minister of external affairs (UPDATE)

2018-04-04 20:39 | www.trend.az | 2

(Details added 16:57)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Sushma Swaraj on April 4.

The head of state, touching upon the importance of Swaraj's participation in the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement, noted that at the same time it is a good opportunity to discuss the bilateral relations.

Noting the importance of the Ministerial Conference of the NAM in Baku, Swaraj said that India is a founding member of this organization, and expressed satisfaction with participation in the event.

Further highlighting the historical ties between the two countries, the Indian minister assessed the significant growth in the trade as a good indicator of the bilateral ties.

Swaraj, emphasizing that large-scale economic reforms are underway in her country, said that India has great potential in this area. The minister stressed the importance of her country's participation in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan project, further adding that at the same time there are good opportunities to expand cooperation in other areas.

The Indian minister pointed to her country's interest in cooperation in the projects on the international transport corridors "North-South" and "South-West", implemented at the initiative of Azerbaijan.

The head of state, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the increase in the trade turnover and noted the need to define opportunities for cooperation in various fields, including in the political, economic, investment, trade, transport and tourism sectors.

Voicing satisfaction with India's participation in the global project Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, President Aliyev expressed hope that in the future other Indian companies will participate in the economy of Azerbaijan as an investor.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news