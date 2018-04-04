US-Gulf summit postponed to September

2018-04-04 21:06 | www.trend.az | 2

A Gulf summit that was supposed to take place at the beginning of April in Washington, DC has been postponed to September, a number of United Statesofficials said, Al Jazeera reports.

According to Reuters news agency, the decision came as a result of US President Donald Trump's busy schedule of diplomatic meetings, and the absence of a secretary of state, until CIA director Mike Pompeo is officially sworn in.

Some US officials said that the delay was also an indication that Washington had not yet made progress to end the Gulf crisis.

The leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were meant to meet on April 1 for the first time since diplomatic sanctions on Doha were imposed last year by the aforementioned countries including, Bahrain and Egypt.

One US official said there was a general consensus that it would be better to postpone the summit after the month of Ramadan, or beyond mid-June, according to Reuters.